Among 2 analysts covering Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Redwood Trust had 2 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. See Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) latest ratings:

12/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform New Target: $18.5 Initiates Coverage On

24/07/2018 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) stake by 67.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc acquired 15,984 shares as Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY)’s stock declined 16.18%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 39,689 shares with $3.26M value, up from 23,705 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp Del now has $45.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.67. About 6.45M shares traded or 19.42% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 796,739 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 9.87% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 25/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Competes in the 2018 Indianapolis Handlebar Hot Lap; 18/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator McGuire’s Great Redwood Trail approved in Senate committee; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 20/03/2018 – Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q Non-GAAP Core EPS 60c; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q EPS 50c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in Nutrisystem; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 9km ESE of Redwood Valley, CA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.62, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold Redwood Trust, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.21 million shares or 14.78% more from 64.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Montag A Associate Inc invested in 79,650 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 317,070 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). The Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 75,741 shares. State Street Corp owns 2.41M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,178 were accumulated by Hbk Lp. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.04% or 122,617 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker has 0.05% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 93,295 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 11,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.14 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 99,130 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 229,025 shares. Telemus Cap Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 44,398 shares.

Since November 15, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,998 activity. $99,998 worth of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was bought by Debora Horvath D.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 19,263 shares to 7,872 valued at $654,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 12,310 shares and now owns 51,254 shares. Ishares Tr (TIP) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 11 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $96 target in Monday, November 5 report. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, September 28. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Edward Jones. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $90 target in Friday, August 10 report. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Monday, October 22 to “Strong Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Friday, August 17 report. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ipswich Mngmt Inc owns 5,415 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Van Eck Associate accumulated 153,592 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Btc Capital Mgmt holds 0.23% or 16,699 shares. 43,275 were accumulated by Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Natixis owns 835,190 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Chem Financial Bank accumulated 7,981 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Company invested in 6,959 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 28,012 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 69,576 are owned by Mirae Asset Global. Nwq Management Com Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 14,470 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Northern Trust has 0.19% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 9.64 million shares.