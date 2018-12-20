WPX Energy (WPX) Coveraged By KeyBanc Capital Mkts; Citadel Advisors Lowered Baidu (Call) (BIDU) Holding

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) stake by 19.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 269,000 shares as Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 1.08M shares with $246.31M value, down from 1.35M last quarter. Baidu Inc (Call) now has $57.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.77. About 682,273 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29

In a note released today, KeyBanc Capital Mkts analysts started WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) coverage with “Overweight” rating.

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 9 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, July 9, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 29 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Nomura.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Worthington Inds Inc (NYSE:WOR) stake by 104,132 shares to 125,332 valued at $5.43M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Inc (DVYA) stake by 12,106 shares and now owns 20,651 shares. Barclays Bk Plc (Put) was raised too.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35M for 22.25 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $16 activity. The insider LOWRIE WILLIAM G sold 1 shares worth $16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold WPX Energy, Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 384.07 million shares or 0.78% more from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited owns 150,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 583,368 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 60,355 shares. Illinois-based Cna Financial has invested 0.78% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Waddell & Reed holds 0.11% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 2.54M shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In stated it has 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Syntal Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Asset One has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Advisory Network Ltd holds 939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 318,370 are held by Axiom Intl Invsts Limited Liability Co De. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P owns 1.35M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 26,392 were reported by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 521,526 were reported by Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us. 228,454 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 1.07M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M