Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 85.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 17,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,630 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55M, up from 20,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 509,608 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 10.72% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Rev $1.54B; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS OFFER OF EXCHANGE VALUED AT $27.63/UNIT; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Boosts Dividend By 50% — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – VALUE OF EXCHANGE OFFER IS $27.63 PER COMMON UNIT; 14/03/2018 SIGNET IN RECEIVABLES BUY PACT WITH CVI SGP ACQUISITION TRUST; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 39C; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Fincl Officer; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY REPORTS INTENTION TO BEGIN EXCHANGE OFFER

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 76.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 3.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.87 million, down from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 52.63M shares traded or 55.02% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results

Among 3 analysts covering CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CVR Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, November 6 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, September 16. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 9 by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 7 by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 10 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Underweight” on Monday, August 22.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19,270 shares to 246,409 shares, valued at $40.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 19,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,370 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.46, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold CVI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 90.81 million shares or 3.54% more from 87.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.05% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Css Llc Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 8,570 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 14,724 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Llc owns 9,200 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 1.43M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 337,755 shares. 33,192 were accumulated by Aqr Limited Liability Co. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 2 shares. 145,391 are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Credit Suisse Ag owns 18,837 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $3.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 2.40M shares to 9.49 million shares, valued at $66.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity. 100,000 shares were sold by SWITZ ROBERT E, worth $5.40 million on Monday, July 2.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 28. As per Tuesday, April 19, the company rating was reinitiated by Pacific Crest. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, March 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Reduce” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, May 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, December 14. On Wednesday, December 20 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 23. On Friday, April 15 the stock rating was initiated by Brean Capital with “Buy”. As per Friday, September 29, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.