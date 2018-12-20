Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.64 million, down from 185,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 7.00 million shares traded or 20.66% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 90% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.31M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $332.97. About 4,896 shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 07/05/2018 – $TSLA almost back to $300 this morning. Filled the gap from earnings last week; 13/04/2018 – Tesla booted from investigation into fatal Autopilot crash. Via @verge:; 08/03/2018 – Former Tesla Exec: Battery Shortage Looms — CERAWeek Market Talk; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multibillion dollar compensation plan; 09/04/2018 – US transportation safety agency chairman and Tesla’s Elon Musk discuss fatal ‘autopilot’ Tesla crash; 19/05/2018 – Tesla Shareholders Urged to Separate Chairman’s Role From Musk; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 12/04/2018 – Tesla Racial Bias Suit Tests the Rights of Contract Workers; 12/05/2018 – Waymo Hires Matthew Schwall of Tesla to Join Its Safety Unit; 25/03/2018 – China’s battery king poised to overtake Panasonic-Tesla alliance

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. $1.28M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn on Friday, December 7. On Thursday, August 16 Campbell Ann Marie sold $3.81M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 19,512 shares. Hewett Wayne M. had bought 250 shares worth $42,405. Carey Matt sold $806,149 worth of stock or 4,125 shares. Shares for $354,960 were bought by Kadre Manuel. $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Menear Craig A.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 by 14,963 shares to 317,629 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 9,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,842 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45 billion for 19.30 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $296,548 activity. Ahuja Deepak also sold $1.20 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. Another trade for 29,844 shares valued at $10.00M was bought by Musk Elon. 1,875 shares valued at $573,750 were sold by Musk Kimbal on Monday, October 1. RICE LINDA JOHNSON had sold 3,000 shares worth $1.02 million on Wednesday, November 14. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $5.23 million was sold by Straubel Jeffrey B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2.

