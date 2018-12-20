Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 194.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 20,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 31,064 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $970,000, up from 10,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 509,293 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 53.47% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 2.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 49,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $99.41 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 928,334 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 5.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.15% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – SEES TO DELIVER LONG-TERM ANNUAL EPS GROWTH OF 5 PCT TO 6 PCT OFF OF 2017 BASE OF $2.30 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Related Efforts to Form Regional Transmission Organization in Rocky Mountain West; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold CIEN shares while 86 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 146.14 million shares or 1.83% more from 143.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maverick Capital Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated owns 747,496 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Weiss Multi holds 0.1% or 125,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 1.10 million shares. Macquarie Grp has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 16,425 were reported by Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability reported 22,512 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 2.85M shares. Friess Associates Ltd Liability reported 703,299 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 21,395 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 122,398 shares. Lincoln Natl stated it has 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Schwab Charles Inv Inc invested in 1.11 million shares. Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 0.47% stake.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $850.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 19,956 shares to 72,812 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 108,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,502 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Among 26 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ciena had 114 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Friday, September 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $24 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 2 with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Tuesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Drexel Hamilton downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, September 2 report. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, December 8. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Northland Capital on Tuesday, August 18. M Partners maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Friday, December 14. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, December 14 with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 23 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Friday, September 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $23 target.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 46 selling transactions for $4.91 million activity. McFeely Scott sold $34,292 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. FRODSHAM JAMES had sold 2,000 shares worth $61,871. Rothenstein David M sold $66,193 worth of stock. ALEXANDER STEPHEN B sold $72,902 worth of stock. MOYLAN JAMES E JR also sold $63,503 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares. $33,956 worth of stock was sold by Phipps Jason on Thursday, June 21.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Ciena Appoints Joanne Olsen to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Benefits From Telecom And Cable Capex Trends, Says MKM Partners – Benzinga” published on February 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Xcel Energy Inc. had 70 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) on Monday, March 7 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, October 19. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, October 16 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 10. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 13. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) on Tuesday, March 27 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. JP Morgan maintained the shares of XEL in report on Wednesday, March 28 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Shares Enter Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xcel Energy (XEL) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on October 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “DTE or XEL: Which Electric Utility Stock Should You Add? – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ENGIE Purchases 151 MW Dakota Range Wind III From Apex Clean Energy – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: BEN, MO, CAT, XEL, ZBH – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 2,505 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. XEL’s profit will be $210.75 million for 31.19 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.29% negative EPS growth.