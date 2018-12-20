Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 8.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 3,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.83 million, up from 49,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.01. About 208,811 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 14.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 110,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 845,393 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.52M, up from 735,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $64.55. About 87,036 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declined 3.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.76 million activity. Sabol Colin R had sold 17,161 shares worth $1.40 million on Monday, September 17.

Among 23 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Xylem had 85 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 28, the company rating was downgraded by Boenning & Scattergood. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 3 by Boenning & Scattergood. Janney Capital initiated the shares of XYL in report on Friday, February 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Sunday, January 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of XYL in report on Wednesday, January 3 with “Buy” rating. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Monday, August 22 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 12. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 4 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold XYL shares while 188 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 140.43 million shares or 4.87% less from 147.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford holds 0.06% or 23,276 shares. Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 7,990 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Boston Mngmt owns 56,132 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Independent Invsts Inc has 0.26% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 9,270 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 0.26% stake. 12,605 were accumulated by Franklin Resource Inc. 10,512 are held by Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 17,950 shares. The California-based Nicholas Prns Lp has invested 0.3% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 200 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv. The Missouri-based Amer Century Cos has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Farmers And Merchants stated it has 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Massachusetts Service Ma accumulated 0% or 136,364 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $21.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 111,513 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $226.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 10,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41M shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $878.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Morningstar Emer Mkt Tilt Etf (TLTE) by 6,361 shares to 47,962 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 13,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,645 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Kbw Bank Port Etf.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $4.09 million activity.