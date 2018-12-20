Yakira Capital Management Trimmed Anchor Bancorp Wa (ANCB) Stake; Visteon (VC)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Visteon Corp (VC) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.41, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 124 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 103 sold and reduced positions in Visteon Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 31.22 million shares, up from 28.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Visteon Corp in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 60 Increased: 68 New Position: 56.

The stock increased 1.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 353,236 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (VC) has declined 49.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 32.93% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.64 per share. VC’s profit will be $31.79M for 13.63 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation for 304,727 shares. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In owns 104,568 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct has 2.11% invested in the company for 2.27 million shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 1.98% in the stock. Springowl Associates Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,766 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $396,630 activity.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Welcomed 185 IPOs and 20 Exchange Transfers in 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At VC – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Pehub.com published: “Nasdaq buys VC-backed alternative data platform Quandl – PE Hub” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “Nasdaq acquires VC-backed Quandl – PE Hub” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Greenpro Capital Corp. Releases 2019 New Year Chairman’s Letter for Shareholders – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and makes electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays , such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver.

