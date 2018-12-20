Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 28,794 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 20.20%. The Sankaty Advisors Llc holds 86,383 shares with $3.50 million value, down from 115,177 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $24.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 18.01M shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir)

Ycg Llc decreased Unilever N V (UN) stake by 12.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ycg Llc sold 60,616 shares as Unilever N V (UN)’s stock declined 1.18%. The Ycg Llc holds 439,748 shares with $24.43M value, down from 500,364 last quarter. Unilever N V now has $145.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 1.71M shares traded or 28.06% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has declined 3.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.66% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q VOLUME +11%; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO PAUL POLMAN SPEAKS AT AGM IN LONDON; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 02/05/2018 – Investors Push Back Against Unilever Executive Pay Motion

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 280,000 were accumulated by Encompass Limited. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 47,618 shares. Financial Counselors has 0.25% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ledyard National Bank holds 0.01% or 1,527 shares in its portfolio. Next Fin Grp Inc Inc owns 1,756 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Channing Cap Mgmt reported 58,927 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Azimuth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 16,623 shares in its portfolio. Bright Rock Management Ltd Co reported 65,000 shares. Cap Ltd Ca has invested 0.28% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc owns 644,515 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Landscape Ltd Liability holds 28,204 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Mngmt has invested 2.13% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Capital Innovations Limited Liability Corp holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 9,750 shares. Janney Ltd Co reported 99,063 shares stake.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. Beaty Anne L. sold $232,776 worth of stock. Pope Lawrence J sold 2,000 shares worth $93,680. Brown James S also sold $648,034 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Thursday, September 20.

Among 11 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Halliburton had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of HAL in report on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $55 target. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Cleveland. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $60 target in Monday, September 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 11. Societe Generale downgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Friday, October 12 to “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of HAL in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90M for 18.18 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.