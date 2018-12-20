KeyBanc has begun its coverage on Yelp (NYSE:YELP), today Thursday morning. The financial firm finds the stock of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) attractive and has given it “Sector Weight” rating.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Kbr Inc (KBR) stake by 59.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has declined 9.03% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 5,700 shares to 24,664 valued at $2.18 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 10,223 shares. Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering KBR (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KBR had 7 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Bank of America. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.75, from 1.61 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.61 in 2018Q2.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 selling transactions for $14.16 million activity.

Among 9 analysts covering Yelp (NYSE:YELP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Yelp has $60 highest and $35 lowest target. $45.86’s average target is 35.44% above currents $33.86 stock price. Yelp had 9 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 9. SunTrust downgraded the shares of YELP in report on Friday, November 9 to “Hold” rating. Raymond James downgraded the shares of YELP in report on Friday, November 9 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Jefferies. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of YELP in report on Friday, November 9 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 9 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 9 by Robert W. Baird.

