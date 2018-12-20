Maplelane Capital Llc increased Intelsat S A (Call) (I) stake by 400% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 400,000 shares as Intelsat S A (Call) (I)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 500,000 shares with $15.00 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Intelsat S A (Call) now has $2.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 2.00 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 592.21% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 592.21% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) stake by 147.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc acquired 9,370 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 36.78%. The Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 15,728 shares with $2.76 million value, up from 6,358 last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc now has $8.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116.97. About 1.23 million shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 57.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS

Among 11 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Mohawk Industries had 14 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MHK in report on Monday, October 29 with “Overweight” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of MHK in report on Monday, October 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 29. Raymond James maintained Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Wednesday, October 10 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, October 29. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Nomura. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 31. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $220 target in Friday, July 27 report. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,366 shares to 121,291 valued at $27.38 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 3,490 shares and now owns 104,105 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 65 investors sold MHK shares while 150 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 53.84 million shares or 5.39% less from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.06% or 32,000 shares. Portolan Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Pub Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,928 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 344,838 shares. Amer Ins Tx stated it has 18,195 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Yhb Invest Advsr holds 0.42% or 15,728 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 18,204 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 24,994 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 4,291 shares. Patten Gru holds 0.01% or 114 shares. 258,735 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 30,838 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 20,497 are owned by Brant Point Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 12 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $64.23 million activity. $59,500 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE. BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.81M worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Thiers Bernard also sold $950,000 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Tuesday, September 11. $1.37 million worth of stock was sold by HELEN SUZANNE L on Monday, November 26. Another trade for 2,698 shares valued at $313,877 was bought by Carson Brian. Another trade for 763 shares valued at $95,583 was sold by Patton Rodney David. LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S sold $2.50M worth of stock.

