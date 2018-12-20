Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 45.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 4,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,010 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $375,000, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 97,715 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 42.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 16.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 7,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,637 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.96 million, down from 42,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $175.79. About 627,112 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $2.00 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.77 per share. YY’s profit will be $126.96M for 7.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $329.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 58,636 shares to 278,415 shares, valued at $18.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 16,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 14 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. YY Inc had 30 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 14 report. On Monday, November 28 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Nomura. The rating was upgraded by Instinet on Thursday, January 18 to “Buy”. Pacific Crest downgraded YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) on Monday, August 17 to “Sector Weight” rating. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, June 7. As per Monday, October 31, the company rating was initiated by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 3. The rating was initiated by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 8 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, August 20, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $743.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 26,137 shares to 61,370 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbv Technologies S A by 26,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,358 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.33% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 45,400 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP invested in 0.07% or 40,436 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc reported 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Federated Pa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 106,806 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kentucky Retirement owns 0.58% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 82,151 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Naples Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc reported 23,050 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Elm Advsrs stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,300 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.43% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 12,681 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.32% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Leavell Investment has 0.69% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Duff And Phelps Investment holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,255 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 23.13 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. Easterbrook Stephen sold $35.32 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, October 24. Krulewitch Jerome N sold 3,192 shares worth $562,335. $849,666 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Borden Ian Frederick.