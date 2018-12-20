Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 3.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 14,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 448,910 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.51M, down from 463,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 495,877 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc. (JD) by 67.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 56,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $712,000, down from 84,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 5.47 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $134.34 million for 10.31 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $48.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 132,755 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $105.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 266,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Completes Acquisition of Fiberon as Part of Doors & Security Segment – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Off Their Lows – Investorplace.com” on April 10, 2018. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Master Lock buys Sentry Safe for $117.5M – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on July 30, 2014 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Names Brett E. Finley President of Therma-Tru Doors – Business Wire” with publication date: January 14, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FBHS shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.32 million shares or 2.66% more from 114.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 149,474 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 26,015 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 266,900 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Davenport And Company Ltd invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Captrust Advsr accumulated 2,045 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Harris Associate Limited Partnership holds 0% or 26,975 shares in its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank stated it has 0.05% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Palouse Capital Mngmt reported 4,584 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,575 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.28% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.03% or 15,751 shares in its portfolio.

Among 21 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 68 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Longbow. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Friday, September 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, April 27. As per Monday, October 31, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, October 6. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 6 report. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, September 6.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $256,565 activity.

Among 23 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. JD.com had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by HSBC with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 10. On Monday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Friday, August 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 7 by Benchmark. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Jefferies. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by M Partners to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 23. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. Macquarie Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $24 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. On Thursday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,577 shares to 18,305 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 56,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).