Zevin Asset Management Has Lifted Its Analog Devices Com (ADI) Stake; Ashland Has 0 Sentiment

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) stake by 3.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc acquired 3,279 shares as Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 101,783 shares with $9.41 million value, up from 98,504 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc Com now has $30.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 661,664 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ashland Inc (ASH) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 0 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 2 cut down and sold their stock positions in Ashland Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 45,035 shares, down from 92,420 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ashland Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 0.22% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 816,095 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 22,463 shares. 1.96 million are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 31,272 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 342,924 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Wealthtrust reported 227 shares. Greenleaf reported 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 13,937 are owned by Charter Com. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 88,885 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Boston Prtn reported 779,854 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement invested 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cubic Asset Limited Liability Co holds 35,655 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Lp reported 373,625 shares.

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,589 shares to 28,544 valued at $6.44M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Byd Co Ltd Sedol 6536651 Hk (BYDDF) stake by 621,186 shares and now owns 19,330 shares. Astellas Pharma Japan Sedol 69 (ALPMF) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 3. Raymond James downgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Tuesday, September 25 to “Market Perform” rating. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was reinitiated by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, November 21. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report. As per Wednesday, December 19, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 23 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral”.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $15.03 million activity. Another trade for 18,650 shares valued at $1.84 million was made by Real Peter on Friday, August 31. 2,700 shares were sold by SEIF MARGARET K, worth $252,018 on Monday, December 3. 10,000 shares valued at $954,300 were sold by ROCHE VINCENT on Wednesday, August 1. $719,228 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by NOVICH NEIL S on Thursday, June 28. $386,890 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by Cotter Martin. $2.01 million worth of stock was sold by STATA RAY on Tuesday, August 28. Another trade for 2,700 shares valued at $243,886 was made by Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth on Wednesday, November 21.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.92. About 115,056 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) has risen 6.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Expects to Use Proceeds From Possible Sale of the Assets Primarily for Debt Reduction, Shr Repurchases; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EBITDA $179M; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings: Would Expect to Sign Any Sale Agreement by End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND RAISES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND BOARD OKS NEW $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND INC. TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR COMPOSITES & FOR BDO MANUFA

Analysts await Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 32.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ASH’s profit will be $38.12 million for 28.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.11% negative EPS growth.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 38.82 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.