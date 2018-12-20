Zevin Asset Management Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Broadridge Financial Solutions Has 0.94 Sentiment

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 11.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 3,589 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 28,544 shares with $6.44 million value, down from 32,133 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $760.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $160.32. About 13.82M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.12, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 235 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 251 cut down and sold their holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 92.65 million shares, down from 95.79 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 231 Increased: 147 New Position: 88.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.89M for 33.77 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $95.9. About 163,794 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has risen 11.33% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C

Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 6.19% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for 284,892 shares. Hilton Capital Management Llc owns 224,445 shares or 4.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca has 3.84% invested in the company for 176,735 shares. The Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Partners Llc has invested 3.05% in the stock. Southernsun Asset Management Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 499,625 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Rosenblatt. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, December 7 with “Overweight” rating. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Nomura. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. On Tuesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.46 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 20,107 are held by Blue Edge Capital Ltd Company. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 19,743 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 86,438 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,823 shares. 6.54 million were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Moreover, Brave Asset Mngmt Inc has 3.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,558 shares. Moreover, Cumberland Prns has 0.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company invested in 281,626 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Maple Capital Inc accumulated 77,955 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 116,639 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,736 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 42,007 shares stake. 59,420 are held by Pittenger Anderson Incorporated. Westwood Group Inc has invested 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock. $2.98M worth of stock was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.