Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (0576) Dipped -0.3% on Dec 20

HSI: A Powerful Asian Economy Indicator

The Asian economy is rampantly growing and it is countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and China that are leading the whole Asian equity market. Singapore and Hong Kong, for example, have recently been named by CG Watch as the top two countries in Asia with the best corporate governance in 2016. These countries are home to two of the most influential stock exchanges in the world, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK).

The SEHK

With a total market capitalization of HK$24.68 trillion and a listing of nearly 2,000 companies as of 2015, the SEHK is Asia’s third biggest stock exchange and the world’s sixth biggest stock exchange. It was established in 1891 with its benchmark index, the Hang Seng Index (HSI), being first published in 1969.

Regular trading on the SEHK starts at 9:30 a.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m. Meanwhile, pre-market trading lasts for 30 minutes starting at 9:00 a.m.

The HSI measures the top 50 companies on the SEHK, representing more than half of its total market capitalization. Its foundation is the brainchild of Ho Sin Sang, Hang Seng Bank (HSB) Chairman; Lee Quo-wei, HSB Director; and Stanley Kwan, HSB Head of Research. Primarily, they had founded the HSI to serve as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (HSI) of Hong Kong.

The components of the HSI are classified into four sectors since January 1985. These sectors include Utilities, Materials, Financials, and Energy— the biggest sector.

For a company to be eligible as a component of the HSI, it must belong to both the top 90% of the total market capitalization of common shares and total turnover on the SEHK, respectively. It must also be listed on the SEHK at least 24 months prior to the review date. Exceptions apply to companies that exhibit compelling market capitalization and liquidity. In such cases, companies can already be eligible as components even if they have just been listed on the SEHK for three months prior to the review date, which happens quarterly.

HSI Performance

The HSI had posted its all-time low of 58.61 in August 1967. In December 1993, it had first attained the 10,000 mark. In December 2006, it had first attained the 20,000 mark.

Before the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 broke out, the HSI had first attained the 30,000 mark in October 2007. As a result, the HSI had posted its all-time high of 31,638.22 during the same month. The massive gains during that time are highly attributed to investors flocking safe-haven equity markets such as that of Hong Kong in anticipation of the Global Financial Crisis of 2008.

A year after attaining its all-time high, the HSI had lost more than 67%, falling back to the 10,000 mark in October 2008. In July 2009, the HSI had slowly recouped, attaining the 20,000 mark once again.

With a rich history backing the success and potentials of the SEHK, it is a guarantee that investors will gain interesting returns from their investments in Hong Kong’s equity market.

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, maintains, and manages high grade roads in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $28.58 billion. The firm operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Other Operation divisions. It has a 7.44 P/E ratio. The Toll Operation segment engages in the operation and management of high grade roads; and the collection of the expressway tolls.