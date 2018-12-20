Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased Spartan Motors Inc. (SPAR) stake by 45.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc acquired 163,476 shares as Spartan Motors Inc. (SPAR)’s stock declined 52.40%. The Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 522,481 shares with $7.71 million value, up from 359,005 last quarter. Spartan Motors Inc. now has $255.02 million valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 148,896 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 53.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 25/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Shareholder and Court Approval of Arrangement; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 29/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS – CO’S UNIT HAS BEEN AWARDED A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL JOINT POWERS ALLIANCE; 07/03/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Exclusive Supply Agreement With Leading Electric Chassis Supplier, Motiv Power Systems; 13/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Spartan Motors, Inc./; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: Task Force Spartan aviation brigade exchanges troops with Jordanian Air Force; 07/03/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SPARTAN FLEET VEHICLES AND SERVICES, UNIT OF CO, ANNOUNCED HAS SIGNED EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MOTIV POWER SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 EPS and Adjusted EPS Guidance

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 9.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 207,378 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 2.08M shares with $61.32M value, down from 2.29 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $237.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 88.05 million shares traded or 24.69% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GROUP REPORTS MEAN UK GENDER PAY GAP FOR 2017 OF 28.7 PCT

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, December 12 by Wood. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, October 16 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) stake by 12,000 shares to 127,000 valued at $8.59 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 29,000 shares. Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Co Of Nevada Inc invested in 79,621 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.84M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Proshare Limited Liability reported 2.60M shares. Oz LP invested 0.84% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc has 0.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fsi Group Lc has invested 6.87% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wealthtrust invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bowling Mgmt Lc holds 93,055 shares. Moreover, Guardian Management has 3.7% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Private Wealth Advsr holds 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 53,839 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shoker Invest Counsel has 0.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brave Asset Management invested in 65,178 shares. 15,092 are held by Atwood And Palmer. Advsr Asset owns 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 329,464 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.46 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $553,972 activity. GUILLAUME STEPHEN K sold $125,507 worth of stock. Clevinger Thomas R bought $104,510 worth of stock or 14,000 shares. $118,685 worth of stock was bought by Sharman James A. on Thursday, December 6. 25,000 shares were bought by Adams Daryl M, worth $182,860 on Friday, November 2. MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY also bought $110,178 worth of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) on Friday, November 2. ROMEO DOMINIC A bought $146,242 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold SPAR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 0.59% more from 22.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,614 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). State Street accumulated 619,636 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 56,800 shares. Ameriprise reported 178,597 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 14,891 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 32,509 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 592,826 shares. Suffolk Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Marathon Cap Mgmt stated it has 92,370 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 612,815 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Com holds 13,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Heartland Advsrs owns 500,000 shares.