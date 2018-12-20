Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (TSM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 20,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 472,449 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.86 million, up from 452,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 11.79M shares traded or 31.66% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 75.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 365,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,007 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.91 million, down from 484,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 1.66M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has declined 4.53% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold VOYA shares while 131 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 155.31 million shares or 3.29% less from 160.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ci Invs Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Carroll Financial Incorporated invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.74M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 421,862 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 1,871 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 5.00 million shares. 10,735 were reported by Merian Global (Uk). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,937 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Voya Limited has 34,415 shares. Vanguard Gp has 0.03% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% or 129,222 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 59,597 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Guggenheim Cap Limited accumulated 267,695 shares.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 43.68% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.87 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $194.41M for 7.85 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.72% negative EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,074 shares to 17,204 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Among 18 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Voya Financial had 56 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 14 by BTIG Research. As per Thursday, July 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 20 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $57 target in Tuesday, November 13 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of VOYA in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Thursday, February 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, December 21. As per Tuesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, June 20. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, July 25 report.

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 4 by Susquehanna. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Monday, July 2 to “Positive”. On Wednesday, June 21 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. HSBC downgraded the shares of TSM in report on Thursday, October 13 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 11. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, January 16. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 27 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.