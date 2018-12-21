$0.29 EPS Expected for Heritage Commerce (HTBK); El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report $0.29 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 31.82% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. HTBK’s profit would be $12.55 million giving it 9.72 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Heritage Commerce Corp’s analysts see 3.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 254,665 shares traded or 39.90% up from the average. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has declined 18.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce 1Q EPS 23c; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 09/05/2018 – News On United American Bank (UABK) Now Under HTBK; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Heritage Commerce; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With United American Bank; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 09/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Denver

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. The company has market cap of $560.22 million. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It has a 38.76 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. The company has market cap of $487.76 million. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits. It has a 19.84 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans.