$0.44 EPS Expected for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM); Smtc (SMTX) SI Increased By 79.78%

Analysts expect STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) to report $0.44 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.32% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. STM’s profit would be $396.23M giving it 7.58 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s analysts see 7.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 3.81 million shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 37.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 31/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics announces Executive Committee; 01/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS vs Semcon IP, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 05/01/2018; 28/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics to Pay Dividend of $0.24 a Share Through 1Q 2019; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics to Webcast Capital Markets Day; 15/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics CEO Expects Surge in Demand for Smartphone Chips (Video); 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fin; 15/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS CFO-DESIGNATE SAYS EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN GROSS MARGINS SUBSTANIALLY AT SAME LEVELS, EVEN WITH FOREX SWINGS AND OTHER PRESSURES

Smtc Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) had an increase of 79.78% in short interest. SMTX’s SI was 80,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 79.78% from 45,000 shares previously. With 99,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Smtc Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX)’s short sellers to cover SMTX’s short positions. The SI to Smtc Corporation’s float is 0.71%. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 26,539 shares traded. SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) has risen 126.42% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTX News: 07/03/2018 – SMTC 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 – SMTC CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.05; 30/04/2018 – SMTC Appoints Phil Wehrli Senior Vice President Global Planning and Supply Chain; 17/05/2018 – SMTC FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF MIXED SECURITIES UP TO $10M; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – SMTC to Participate in B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24; 13/03/2018 – SMTC CORP – WASZAK WILL REMAIN EMPLOYED WITH COMPANY FOR CFO TRANSITION AND OTHER CORPORATE MATTERS THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SMTC 1Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – SMTC 1Q Rev $37.1M; 07/03/2018 SMTC 4Q Rev $38.6M

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.01 billion. The firm offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It has a 20.71 P/E ratio. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment.

Among 2 analysts covering STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. STMicroelectronics had 2 analyst reports since September 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform”. The stock of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STMicroelectronics goes ex-dividend on Monday – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CNAT, AVA and MOMO among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “STMicroelectronics Now Sampling Embedded PCM for Automotive Microcontrollers – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “21 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,261 activity. Shares for $11,130 were bought by WASZAK STEVEN M on Tuesday, December 4. 1,270 shares valued at $5,131 were bought by FITZGERALD RICHARD E on Wednesday, November 14.

More notable recent SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Private Market: An Overview Of Restricted Stock Units – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SMTC Corporation Acquires MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in Transformative Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SMTC Announces Results of Rights Offering Nasdaq:SMTX – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SMTC Corporation Invests in its U.S. and Mexican Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Howard Hughes, Obalon Therapeutics, SMTC, Eastman Kodak, Communications, and Arcadia Biosciences Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 4 investors sold SMTC Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 3.36 million shares or 25.77% more from 2.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund L P has 0% invested in SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) for 139,552 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) for 15,977 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 17,653 shares in its portfolio. 409,210 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability. Morgan Stanley reported 2,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Capital Ltd Liability Co has 10,689 shares. Wynnefield reported 1.91M shares. Blackrock Inc reported 57,049 shares. Mill Road Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 374,816 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 140,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Mgmt Co Ltd Co has 207,326 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) for 34,480 shares.