$0.77 EPS Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB); Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 73 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 57 sold and trimmed stakes in Chatham Lodging Trust. The hedge funds in our database now own: 38.05 million shares, up from 36.93 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Chatham Lodging Trust in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 45 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report $0.77 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.94% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. GWB’s profit would be $44.40 million giving it 9.98 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Great Western Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 6.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 460,937 shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 16.46% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share; 02/05/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Names Karlyn Knieriem to Succeed Stephen Ulenberg as Chief Risk Officer; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB)

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp appoints Doug Bass as President and COO – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) CEO Ken Karels on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) CEO Kenneth Karels on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Unveils Minimum Wage Hike, Special Bonuses in Wake of Tax Reform – Business Wire” with publication date: January 10, 2018.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It has a 11.51 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; commercial real estate loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold Great Western Bancorp, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 60.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 95,506 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Nordea stated it has 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 132 shares. Signaturefd, Georgia-based fund reported 15 shares. 15,685 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.14% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Shelton Capital invested in 5,909 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 25,672 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 45,294 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 41,383 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 7,262 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 465,628 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,689 shares.

Analysts await Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. CLDT’s profit will be $16.92 million for 12.24 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Chatham Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chatham Lodging acquires downtown Dallas Courtyard for $49M – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chatham Lodging Trust: 6.7% Yield And Upside – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust: Why This 6.3%-Yielding Top-Shelf Lodging REIT Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chatham Lodging Trust’s Recent Drop Creates A Great Buying Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 02, 2018.

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $828.38 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 22.32 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio.