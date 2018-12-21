$1.01 EPS Expected for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU); Zumiez (ZUMZ) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.14, from 1.74 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 85 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 53 trimmed and sold equity positions in Zumiez Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 20.22 million shares, up from 18.61 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Zumiez Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 37 Increased: 54 New Position: 31.

Analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) to report $1.01 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 23.17% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. FCAU’s profit would be $1.58B giving it 3.80 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s analysts see 1.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 4.28M shares traded. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has declined 10.35% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FCAU News: 03/04/2018 – TABLE- March U.S. light vehicle sales by major automakers; 03/04/2018 – Jeep Sales Surge as Fiat Chrysler’s Deliveries Trounce Estimates; 09/05/2018 – Ford halts F-series, Super Duty production after fire at supplier; 01/05/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER APRIL U.S. AUTO SALES UP 4.5%, EST. DOWN 1.4%; 20/04/2018 – Flamboyant Fiat scion aims to bring back ‘roaring 50s’ luxury; 06/03/2018 – MARCHIONNE: GEELY SHOWED UP TO EXPRESS INTEREST F/FIAT CHRYSLER; 25/05/2018 – FCA Foundation Receives the SAE Foundation’s Eighth Annual Gordon Millar Award; 18/05/2018 – Tommaso Ebhardt: +++ EXCLUSIVE: Fiat CEO Is Said to Plan Sweeping Production Shift in Italy +++That’s the end of budget small c; 25/05/2018 – FCA US LLC SAYS ADDITIONAL VEHICLES BEING RECALLED IN CANADA, MEXICO AND CERTAIN MARKETS OUTSIDE THE NAFTA REGION; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Backs 2018 View

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. for 42,516 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 526,917 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nicholas Investment Partners Lp has 0.27% invested in the company for 127,431 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 55,700 shares.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $472.32 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 13.09 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had 4 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BNP Paribas upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 12 report. UBS upgraded the shares of FCAU in report on Tuesday, July 10 to “Buy” rating. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Thursday, July 5.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company has market cap of $24.07 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It has a 6.62 P/E ratio. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.