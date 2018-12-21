$1.03 EPS Expected for E*TRADE Financial (ETFC); V.F. (VFC) Had 10 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report $1.03 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 60.94% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. ETFC’s profit would be $261.83M giving it 10.30 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s analysts see 3.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.45. About 3.60M shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN

Among 12 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. VF had 18 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $106 target in Friday, September 14 report. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 23. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Wedbush upgraded V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Tuesday, October 23 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Credit Suisse. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. See V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) latest ratings:

23/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

22/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $95 New Target: $92 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $103 New Target: $97 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $89 New Target: $86 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral New Target: $94 Initiates Coverage On

14/09/2018 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $96 New Target: $106 Upgrade

13/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $96 New Target: $105 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80 New Target: $95 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $100 New Target: $102 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $89 New Target: $104 Maintain

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $11.04 million activity. 25,232 shares valued at $2.33M were sold by McNeill Bryan H on Monday, August 20. Carucci Richard had bought 5,000 shares worth $393,250 on Wednesday, October 24. 4,400 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $404,580 were sold by BAILEY KEVIN. MEAGHER LAURA C sold $6.45 million worth of stock. Roe Scott A. sold $2.74M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Thursday, July 26. CHUGG JULIANA L bought $496,622 worth of stock.

More recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: V.F. Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation Announces Company Name for Jeanswear Business Following Planned Separation: Kontoor Brands, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold V.F. Corporation shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ssi Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company owns 22,572 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Roffman Miller Pa holds 2.3% or 221,616 shares in its portfolio. Patten Grp Inc invested in 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 156,244 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.06% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Holt Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Prtn L P reported 3,882 shares stake. Maryland Capital Management holds 2,478 shares. World has 13.87 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt has invested 3.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc has 2,348 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Telos Management reported 0.91% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Lowe Brockenbrough Company holds 0.36% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 27,420 shares. Moreover, Nippon Life Americas Incorporated has 0.29% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 40,510 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 11,156 shares.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $27.80 billion. It operates through four divisions: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. It has a 23.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands.

The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 3.65 million shares traded or 42.59% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Etrade Financial (ETFC) – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy E-Trade (ETFC) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) November DARTs Decrease 9% From October – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2018: ETFC, FANH, GNTY, JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JNJ, ETFC, XRX – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. On Friday, November 2 Simonich Brent bought $100,072 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 1,943 shares. WEINREICH JOSHUA also bought $299,588 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Tuesday, November 6. 10,000 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $512,650 were bought by LAWSON RODGER A. Pizzi Michael A. also bought $516,735 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares. On Tuesday, December 11 Healy James P bought $226,791 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares while 192 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 230.48 million shares or 0.61% less from 231.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Washington Bancshares holds 0.36% or 46,270 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company invested in 111 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 666,208 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 861,654 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability accumulated 13,522 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 22,067 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. De Burlo Grp Inc accumulated 4,650 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 1.84 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding reported 919,985 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Clinton Gp Inc Inc reported 1.1% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Voya Mngmt Lc owns 3.56M shares.