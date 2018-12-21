Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in 3M Co (Call) (MMM) by 4.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 43 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 920 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.39 billion, up from 877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in 3M Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $185.83. About 4.01M shares traded or 54.14% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 21.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 7,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,964 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.70 million, down from 35,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 561,486 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has declined 22.53% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, October 5. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $201 target in Monday, October 2 report. Bernstein maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, March 30 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, May 29 with “Buy”. On Friday, May 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, April 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $202 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hikari holds 149,660 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 144,298 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1,477 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Leavell Investment holds 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,065 shares. Summit Asset Management Llc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd stated it has 6,602 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability holds 0.86% or 5,939 shares. Peoples Financial Corp stated it has 16,427 shares. First Bank & Trust stated it has 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wall Street Access Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.47% or 1,730 shares. Lynch & Associates In has invested 1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Addison Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lifeplan Group Inc accumulated 254 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc holds 0.12% or 1,453 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $67736.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Capped Etf (Call) (EWZ) by 189 shares to 3,811 shares, valued at $12.85B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,890 shares, and cut its stake in Quorum Health Corp.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Sale of Franklin tech division to 3M values it at $1B – Nashville Business Journal” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $184,500 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Among 21 analysts covering Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Agco Corporation had 84 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68.0 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AGCO in report on Wednesday, February 7 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Friday, May 4 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 17 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Wednesday, August 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $70.0 target. As per Tuesday, July 11, the company rating was upgraded by William Blair. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AGCO in report on Monday, June 5 with “Hold” rating.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,351 shares to 132,378 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 9,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $117,250 activity.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $97.85 million for 10.86 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold AGCO shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 65.50 million shares or 0.52% more from 65.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fairpointe Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.26M shares or 1.98% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 99,081 shares. Agf Investments America reported 1.13% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). United Ser Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 203,156 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 15,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin owns 23,500 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 3.50 million shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 13,701 shares. Amp Cap Limited invested in 0.01% or 27,964 shares. Axa reported 10,500 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc owns 0.02% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 44,944 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 598 shares.

More important recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AGCO to Host Analyst Meeting – Business Wire” on December 07, 2018, also 247Wallst.com published article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ABB, AGCO, AT&T, Broadcom, Caterpillar, Costco, First Solar, Lululemon, Roku, Verizon, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.”, Fool.com published: “On Our Radar: This Unlikely Industry Will Be the Next to Embrace Robotics – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA sees 20% upside potential in Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.