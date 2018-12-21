Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 17.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 2,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,595 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.02 million, down from 11,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $186.72. About 3.50 million shares traded or 34.70% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 2.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,095 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.51M, down from 121,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $108.53. About 5.90 million shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year's $1.6 per share.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "UTC spin-off company with $18B in revenue to be based in South Florida – South Florida Business Journal" on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Morgan Stanley: United Tech 'far from broken' – Seeking Alpha" published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: "United Technologies Breakup Plan Prolongs the Uncertainty – Motley Fool" on December 08, 2018.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "3M to buy M*Modal's tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha" on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha" published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha" on December 18, 2018.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year's $2.1 per share.

