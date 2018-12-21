Trueblue Inc (TBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.24, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 83 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 70 sold and decreased their stakes in Trueblue Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 36.68 million shares, down from 36.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Trueblue Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 50 Increased: 63 New Position: 20.

In a research note revealed to investors and clients on Friday morning, CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock Buy was kept by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $23 target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target suggests a potential upside of 81.25% from the company’s current stock price.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $556,640 activity. 6,000 CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares with value of $130,140 were sold by Burdiek Michael J. Sarkissian Garo Sarkis sold $255,375 worth of stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $401.24 million. The firm provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable clients in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their activities by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It has a 186.62 P/E ratio. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CalAmp Corp. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.81 million shares or 6.70% more from 26.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CalAmp has $31 highest and $2000 lowest target. $23.75’s average target is 87.16% above currents $12.69 stock price. CalAmp had 4 analyst reports since September 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. First Analysis downgraded the shares of CAMP in report on Tuesday, December 11 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, September 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Goldman Sachs.

The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 5,352 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 23.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.16% the S&P500.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $873.31 million. It operates through three divisions: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.87% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. for 47,423 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 820,977 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gmt Capital Corp has 0.88% invested in the company for 1.30 million shares. The New York-based Clark Estates Inc Ny has invested 0.56% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 37,105 shares.

Analysts await TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 13.73% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.51 per share. TBI’s profit will be $22.80M for 9.58 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by TrueBlue, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.58% negative EPS growth.