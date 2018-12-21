A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased Dominion Midstream Lp (DM) stake by 84.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc acquired 108,450 shares as Dominion Midstream Lp (DM)’s stock rose 12.11%. The A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 236,500 shares with $4.23M value, up from 128,050 last quarter. Dominion Midstream Lp now has $2.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 1.69M shares traded or 55.29% up from the average. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) has declined 40.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.28% the S&P500. Some Historical DM News: 20/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM DECLARES QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION; BOO; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream 1Q Net $57.3M; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE IN MARCH 2021; 08/05/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG Tanker Tracker for May 8 (Table); 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream 1Q EPS 39c; 23/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP DM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) had a decrease of 0.56% in short interest. SSI’s SI was 5.72 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.56% from 5.75M shares previously. With 85,700 avg volume, 67 days are for Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI)’s short sellers to cover SSI’s short positions. The SI to Stage Stores Inc’s float is 31.38%. The stock decreased 5.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 229,620 shares traded or 72.48% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has declined 30.11% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.11% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Raises FY18 Capital Expenditures View to $30M-$35M; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores 1Q Loss $31.7M; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES SEES FY CAPITAL SPENDING $30M-$35M VS $30M VIEW; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Sales $1.6B-$1.64B; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES OF FLAT TO AN INCREASE OF 2.0% IN FY18; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $1.35 AND $0.95; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees Opening 1 Gordmans Store, Closing 25-30 Department Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Comparable Sales of Flat to Increase of 2.0; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores 1Q Rev $359.7M; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Tax Rate of 0%, Which Will Negatively Affect FY18 EPS by 36c-52c Within Comparable Sales and EBIT Guidance Ranges

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.39 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.49, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Stage Stores, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 1.73% more from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spark Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 147,500 shares stake. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). 85,001 were reported by Northern Corp. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) for 161,033 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,100 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 15,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Renaissance Technologies Ltd owns 0% invested in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) for 459,229 shares. Garnet Equity Hldgs stated it has 0.27% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 167,530 shares. Paradigm holds 0.37% or 2.38 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 800 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 123,990 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Energy Midstream (NYSE:DM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy Midstream had 4 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 21 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight”.

