Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd (KORS) by 132.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 8,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,811 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20 million, up from 6,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 1.94M shares traded. Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has declined 33.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KORS News: 14/03/2018 – Astound Commerce Expands to Toronto, Enhances Global Reach and Local Expertise in Canada; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors 4Q Rev $1.18B; 21/05/2018 – WINTON EXITED CF, TILE, KORS, GHL, UMPQ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Former Michael Kors exec Anna Bakst will join Kate Spade next week, succeeding Craig Leavitt; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA THIN.OL – CONSENSUM (ADDS CO) ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH SANKT KORS FASTIGHETS FOR USE OF R2R EQUIPMENT AND FACILITIES; 12/03/2018 Michael Kors’ China Factory Workers Strike Over Alleged Abuse; 29/05/2018 – Michael Kors Holdings Ltd expected to post earnings of 60 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Michael Kors Holdings Limited Announces Participation at the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD KORS.N – QTRLY MICHAEL KORS COMPARABLE SALES GREW 2.3%; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors Sees 1Q EPS 90c-EPS 95c

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 21.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 10,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 57,345 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.21 million, up from 47,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 6.16 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $30.08 million activity. LANE ANDREW H also sold $610,513 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares. Watkin Jared also sold $4.62 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Friday, November 2. On Tuesday, July 24 Blaser Brian J sold $965,789 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 15,100 shares. On Saturday, July 21 PEDERSON MICHAEL J sold $66,601 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 1,050 shares. Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive sold $366,957 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Friday, September 28. $10.30M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by WHITE MILES D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold KORS shares while 157 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 119.38 million shares or 3.27% less from 123.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33,792 shares to 42,044 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,537 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $70.97 million activity. Shares for $13.25M were sold by Kors Michael David on Tuesday, September 18. McDonough Krista A also sold $127,855 worth of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) on Thursday, December 6.

