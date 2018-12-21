Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 57,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 760,873 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.82M, down from 818,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 11.69 million shares traded or 61.20% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) by 5.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 13,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 219,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.32 million, down from 232,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 282,459 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has declined 3.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon

Among 27 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 120 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69.0 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $64 target in Thursday, October 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5300 target in Thursday, July 20 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 7 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, August 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 15 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by Gabelli. Credit Suisse reinitiated the shares of ABT in report on Monday, August 10 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 29 report.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dollar Tree, Goldman Sachs, Palo Alto Networks, Sony, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Daily Biotech Pulse: ASH Presentations Take The Spotlight, Eiger Gets A New CFO – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA to reboot 510(k) process for devices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hl Financial Svcs Lc reported 285,851 shares stake. Fairview Cap Invest Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Delta Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh accumulated 171,798 shares. Rand Wealth Lc holds 68,270 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 93,000 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 9,178 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Limited reported 0.15% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Counselors Inc has 57,706 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 1.75 million are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Benedict Fincl Advisors stated it has 51,384 shares. Timber Hill Limited Liability Company holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 18,628 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 315,617 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested in 54,085 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 14,899 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $30.08 million activity. Another trade for 9,097 shares valued at $610,513 was made by LANE ANDREW H on Wednesday, August 29. 65,000 shares valued at $4.62 million were sold by Watkin Jared on Friday, November 2. On Saturday, July 21 PEDERSON MICHAEL J sold $66,601 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 1,050 shares. The insider Contreras Jaime sold 64,268 shares worth $4.30M. $127,044 worth of stock was sold by Bracken Sharon J on Friday, September 28. On Wednesday, July 25 CAPEK JOHN M sold $4.22M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 64,900 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 9.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 21.10 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 43,820 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $19.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 127,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 527,936 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $55.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 13,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Hostess Brands Inc. Class A.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.74 million activity. HANDLEY TERRY W also sold $395,400 worth of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) shares. $945,350 worth of stock was sold by Walljasper William J on Wednesday, December 12. SUMMERS CINDI WEBB sold $210,048 worth of stock or 1,641 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold CASY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.91 million shares or 4.65% less from 33.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 75,544 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 3,061 shares. Frontier Capital Management Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Fruth Invest Management has invested 0.62% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 25,984 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com reported 72,334 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 62,652 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 14,761 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.54% or 255,120 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Grp Incorporated Cap Management Limited Co reported 10,000 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 89 shares. Copeland Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% or 155,646 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 0.08% or 11,250 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C invested in 496,085 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Casey’s General Stores had 69 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. As per Monday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Tuesday, November 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 23. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 6. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 30 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $111 target in Wednesday, September 9 report. Jefferies maintained Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) on Wednesday, June 8 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Monday, September 12 report.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Casey’s General Stores: Good Midwestern Values – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Steven Madden (SHOO) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on October 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s General Stores Falls Short of Lowered Expectations – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2018. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss, Shares Fall – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ollie’s Bargain (OLLI) Set to Replicate Decent Show in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.