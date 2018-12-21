Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 86.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 1,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,155 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87M, up from 2,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $11.86 during the last trading session, reaching $284.28. About 896,119 shares traded or 26.41% up from the average. ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has risen 72.24% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) by 380.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 90,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,827 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25 million, up from 23,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Horizon Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 86,574 shares traded or 10.90% up from the average. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 11.18% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c; 23/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) 1Q EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC); 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Qtrly Div Increase

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $219.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Realty (CSRSX) by 10,933 shares to 81,875 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $105,286 activity. $18,711 worth of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) was bought by Reed Steven William on Monday, November 19. Kuhn Dennis sold $121,027 worth of stock. Shares for $51,720 were sold by Middleton Larry N.

Among 10 analysts covering Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Bancorp had 23 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 7 by KBW. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 1 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Friday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) earned “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, January 7. The stock of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) earned “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Wednesday, January 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Monday, March 14, the company rating was upgraded by FIG Partners. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Friday, October 2. The stock of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, August 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 6.33, from 7.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 11 investors sold HBNC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 20.01 million shares or 48.21% less from 38.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 197,954 shares. 37,275 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Invesco Ltd owns 155,157 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc holds 44,724 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn stated it has 3,861 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 408 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.03% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 23,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pl Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 6.83% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) or 1.33 million shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Comerica Financial Bank has 479,434 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Abiomed had 39 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Hold”. On Wednesday, May 4 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208.0 target in Thursday, November 2 report. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy” on Thursday, October 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Piper Jaffray. SunTrust maintained ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) on Friday, February 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 7 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $466.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,510 shares to 62,427 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,121 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).