Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.75, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 76 funds increased or started new holdings, while 81 sold and reduced their stakes in Meritage Homes Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 37.59 million shares, down from 37.98 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Meritage Homes Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 57 Increased: 54 New Position: 22.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) stake by 4.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc acquired 8,759 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 24.91%. The Abner Herrman & Brock Llc holds 184,329 shares with $12.31M value, up from 175,570 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc now has $21.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 6.85M shares traded or 67.20% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 19/04/2018 – WideOpenWest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Coupa Software Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 5; 29/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 21/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage Cuts Application Time in Half with Online Tool; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 8.1 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Meritage Homes Corporation Stock Jumped 9.5% Today – Motley Fool" on October 25, 2018

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 14.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.34 per share. MTH’s profit will be $61.13M for 6.03 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.04% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 473,865 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) has declined 27.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500.

Rr Partners Lp holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation for 627,221 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Llc owns 1.76 million shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 1.16% invested in the company for 113,279 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.76% in the stock. Emerald Advisers Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 515,146 shares.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "JLL on the hunt for bigger space in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal" on December 13, 2018

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $182,835 activity. The insider ARRIETA JORGE sold 2,500 shares worth $182,835.

Among 10 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, June 29 to “Buy”. As per Thursday, September 13, the company rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray. Barclays Capital maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, July 23. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $79 target. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Argus Research upgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, July 2. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, October 15. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 27 by Bernstein. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Monday, July 23 to “Buy”.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 12,000 shares to 9,080 valued at $500,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 9,810 shares and now owns 13,566 shares. Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was reduced too.

