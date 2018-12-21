Among 9 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAP in report on Wednesday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, September 17. JP Morgan maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Wednesday, November 14. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $222 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $205 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. See Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) latest ratings:

14/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $192 New Target: $205 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $155 New Target: $185 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $190 New Target: $215 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $187 New Target: $195 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220 New Target: $222 Maintain

06/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $195 New Target: $205 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $175 New Target: $185 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $170 New Target: $195 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $155 New Target: $184 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $123 New Target: $177 Upgrade

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 1.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 220,751 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 12.44%. The Abrams Capital Management Lp holds 19.52M shares with $420.51M value, down from 19.74M last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $16.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 12.29M shares traded or 6.40% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 19/04/2018 – PAXMAN AB (PUBL) PAX.ST – LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 41.76% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $577.37 million for 7.10 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Teva Pharma had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 5 to “Overweight”. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 2. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Leerink Swann. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Friday, August 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, June 25. On Monday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral” on Monday, September 17. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Tivity Health, and Marine Products Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva down 3% premarket on expanded investigation into generic drug price fixing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva up 1% premarket on positive fremanezumab data – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cyberark, Ford, Teva And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $11.13 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 20.41 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 698,074 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 70.24% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares while 145 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 68.98 million shares or 4.84% less from 72.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 326 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 805,646 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Main Street accumulated 1,803 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Synovus invested in 0% or 150 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.2% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 30,630 shares. 2,343 were reported by Mirae Asset Invests Limited. 9,995 are owned by Rand Wealth Ltd Liability Company. Nomura Asset Comm accumulated 0.02% or 12,431 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 38 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech has invested 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Laffer Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Sun Life Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Ent Fin Ser has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).