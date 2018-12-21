Academy Capital Management Increased Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Tegna (TGNA) SI Increased By 16.33%

Academy Capital Management Inc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 1.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Academy Capital Management Inc acquired 6,363 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Academy Capital Management Inc holds 358,723 shares with $18.50M value, up from 352,360 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $164.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.69M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) had an increase of 16.33% in short interest. TGNA’s SI was 7.21 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 16.33% from 6.19 million shares previously. With 2.77 million avg volume, 3 days are for Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA)’s short sellers to cover TGNA’s short positions. The SI to Tegna Inc’s float is 3.36%. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 1.22 million shares traded. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has declined 7.71% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TGNA News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 17/04/2018 – TEGNA Stations WXIA, KHOU and WUSA Win Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ TEGNA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGNA); 15/05/2018 – TEGNA Foundation Announces First Round of 2018 Media Grants; 23/05/2018 – For the First Time in More Than 30 Years, a Flag Will Be Placed at Every Fort Snelling National Cemetery Headstone; 09/04/2018 – Tegna CDS Widens 17 Bps; 06/03/2018 Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/04/2018 – Hearst Autos finds Cars.com appealing but size is an impediment –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 19,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jnba Financial Advsr holds 1,600 shares. D E Shaw & reported 2.68M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 30,661 shares. Thomas White Int Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,457 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% or 139,393 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.62% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cohen Mngmt Inc has 124,389 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Cumberland Prtn Limited has invested 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa has invested 0.93% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Culbertson A N & Incorporated owns 1.48% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 105,467 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 209,613 shares or 0.37% of the stock. M&R Mgmt Inc has 1,722 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Oracle had 11 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, June 29. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 3 by Evercore. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 28.

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) stake by 7,310 shares to 190,178 valued at $15.93M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bausch Health Co stake by 18,281 shares and now owns 584,564 shares. Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was reduced too.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 4.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.