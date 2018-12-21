Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 6,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,723 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.50M, up from 352,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 12.98 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (LOW) by 37.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19 million, down from 44,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.13. About 3.14M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video)

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. William Blair maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by Bernstein. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Friday, December 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, July 17. UBS maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Wednesday, June 20 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 15 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 30 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 15 with “Hold”. Drexel Hamilton initiated Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Saturday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $400.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,050 shares to 63,113 shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,099 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Pension Service reported 0.58% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vanguard Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 206.36M shares. Knott David M stated it has 150,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 30,661 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 6,021 shares. 46,105 were reported by Ativo Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. International Grp Inc holds 1.27 million shares. Hirtle Callaghan Limited Liability Com owns 16,900 shares. The California-based Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd has 19,601 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 1.91% or 52,760 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge holds 12,556 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 23,565 were reported by Dsc Advsr L P. Brave Asset accumulated 0.95% or 35,864 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 302,214 shares.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $269.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 17,124 shares to 118,443 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 21,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc stated it has 163,811 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 48,893 were reported by Cardinal Cap Management. Greenwood Gearhart reported 48,059 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Tru owns 200 shares. Arvest Bancorp Division holds 2.07% or 266,064 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Services owns 5,296 shares. Barnett Inc invested in 0.24% or 4,689 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 183,073 shares. Blackrock holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 53.13M shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Knott David M has invested 1.68% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 247,000 shares. Blair William Communication Il holds 0.21% or 292,050 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr reported 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.41M shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 19 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 19 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Monday, October 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Telsey Advisory. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31 million for 28.57 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.