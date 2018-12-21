Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) by 74.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 277,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.30M, up from 373,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 990,821 shares traded or 51.44% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 20.95% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe

Aisling Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transenterix Inc. (TRXC) by 62.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aisling Capital Llc sold 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.86 million, down from 6.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aisling Capital Llc who had been investing in Transenterix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $478.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.47% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $2.215. About 4.50M shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TRXC) has risen 36.28% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 28/05/2018 – transenterix, inc. | transenterix senhance surgical system | K180163 | 05/25/2018 |; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual; 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 06/03/2018 TransEnterix 4Q Loss/Shr 40c; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Wins FDA Approval For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – TransEnterix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Loss $76.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 2.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold TRXC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 70.16 million shares or 18.15% more from 59.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maryland Cap Management holds 0.06% or 80,875 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com accumulated 8,138 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Davis & Co has invested 0.6% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Jpmorgan Chase And has 7.66M shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 537,350 shares. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 31,263 shares. Sg Americas Secs stated it has 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 0% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 365,917 shares stake. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) for 5,379 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Mariner Lc reported 70,000 shares stake. 10,000 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Lc. Moreover, Moors & Cabot Inc has 0.01% invested in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) for 13,400 shares.

More notable recent TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “UPDATE: TransEnterix shares up 27% after FDA approves expanded indications for Senhance Surgical System – MarketWatch” on May 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransEnterix: Surgical-Robot Expert Calls Senhance ‘A Piece Of Junk’ As Insiders Liquidate Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Cody Willard: I’m adding Snap to the portfolio – MarketWatch” on October 12, 2018. More interesting news about TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) were released by: Orthospinenews.com and their article: “TransEnterix to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2018 Global Healthcare Conference | – OrthoSpineNews” published on February 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransEnterix to Showcase First Digital Laparoscopic Surgical Platform, the Senhance Surgical System, at American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $29.51 million activity. Pope Todd also sold $1.78M worth of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares. Starling William N JR sold $22.72M worth of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) on Tuesday, September 25.

Analysts await TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 85.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by TransEnterix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23,015 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $394.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,995 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACIW shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 116.68 million shares or 0.76% less from 117.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc owns 6,545 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 82,195 shares. Signaturefd has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp owns 27,000 shares. Raymond James And invested in 158,124 shares. Eqis reported 13,940 shares. 17,713 are owned by United Automobile Association. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 269,074 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability holds 648,020 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 598 are owned by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 190,728 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 128,050 shares. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 111,490 shares. 1.28M are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt Inc. 437,265 were reported by Sei.

Among 6 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. ACI Worldwide had 9 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by Avondale on Friday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 31 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt given on Friday, November 4. Stephens maintained the shares of ACIW in report on Friday, February 23 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ACIW in report on Wednesday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by Zacks. The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) earned “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Wednesday, June 15.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Graco, Enphase Energy, ACI Worldwide, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Kinross Gold, and Bottomline Technologies â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide and BioCatch Protect Consumers from Online and Mobile Banking Fraud with Behavioral Biometrics – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) CEO Philip Heasley on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 10, 2018.