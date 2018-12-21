Ack Asset Management Has Decreased By $8.40 Million Its Dy (DY) Stake; Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Had 9 Bulls

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Dy (DY) stake by 24.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as Dy (DY)’s stock declined 32.67%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 302,700 shares with $25.61 million value, down from 402,700 last quarter. Dy now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $50.23. About 374,412 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 48.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019

Among 13 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Xilinx had 16 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 1 by Bank of America. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Monday, December 3 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Tuesday, September 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by William Blair on Friday, October 26. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 3. See Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) latest ratings:

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Vmi (NYSE:VMI) stake by 43,000 shares to 140,000 valued at $19.39 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG) stake by 160,000 shares and now owns 960,000 shares. Ens (NYSE:ENS) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Dycom Industries had 7 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 30. FBR Capital maintained the shares of DY in report on Thursday, September 27 with “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) rating on Tuesday, August 14. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $90 target. Wells Fargo maintained Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) on Tuesday, August 14 with “Outperform” rating. The company was reinitiated on Wednesday, November 21 by Canaccord Genuity. Deutsche Bank maintained Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) rating on Tuesday, August 14. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The firm earned “Sector Weight” rating on Monday, August 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Misled Shareholders According to Class Action – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. Investors â€“ DY – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “DY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Dycom Industries, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action â€“ DY – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OZK and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OZK, DY, IGCC, FIT and TX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.69, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold DY shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 28.28 million shares or 4.94% less from 29.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com holds 199,845 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 6,018 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 103,227 shares. Smith Graham Com Inv Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.54% or 67,173 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.88% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,556 shares. Smithfield Trust Comm accumulated 65 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 46,217 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks accumulated 5,363 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,052 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar owns 2,883 shares. American Century Companies stated it has 0.04% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.28% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

More important recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, ADI: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Has Xilinx (XLNX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq”, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Sees ‘Significant Runway’ For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) In Cloud Data Processors – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Notches Baird Upgrade As 5G Demand Accelerates – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold Xilinx, Inc. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 212.96 million shares or 0.88% more from 211.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Commerce Limited, Japan-based fund reported 14,900 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.09% or 72,348 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa owns 98,161 shares. First Eagle Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 6.64M shares. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 2,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Notis stated it has 1.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 56,458 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 83 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Llc accumulated 4,938 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Asset Management reported 0.11% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fayerweather Charles invested 1.35% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 6,500 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsrs.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. $287,603 worth of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was sold by Madden William Christopher. 40,000 shares valued at $3.38M were sold by Tong Vincent on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $73,370 were sold by Hagopian Catia. 1,734 shares valued at $133,778 were sold by Onder Emre on Monday, September 17. The insider Raje Salil sold $237,615. Flores Lorenzo also sold $534,979 worth of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Tuesday, August 14.

The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 1.45M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 27.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER