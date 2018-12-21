HG HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:STLY) had a decrease of 98.84% in short interest. STLY’s SI was 100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 98.84% from 8,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.42. About shares traded. HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In a research report revealed to clients on today, Baird reconfirmed their “Outperform” rating on Actuant (NYSE:ATU)‘s stock. The target gives a potential upside of 26.40% from firm’s last price.

The stock decreased 11.18% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 1.77M shares traded or 341.45% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 10.58% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.49, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold Actuant Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 64.03 million shares or 3.76% less from 66.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 0.39% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 16,392 shares. Mairs Pwr Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Piedmont Advsr invested 0.02% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,582 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0.03% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 346,185 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 232,734 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 127,009 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc accumulated 18,043 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 12,577 shares. Century Cos Incorporated has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Pacific Ridge Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,630 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Actuant has $27 highest and $26 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 28.83% above currents $20.57 stock price. Actuant had 2 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 19 with “Market Perform”.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Actuant Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Updates Full Year 2019 Outlook – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Actuant Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Actuant Gains From Solid Sales, Rising Cost Remains a Drag – Zacks.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant Corporation (ATU) CEO Randy Baker on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names.