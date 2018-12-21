Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.57M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 1.92 million shares traded or 9.52% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 10.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 26/04/2018 – Emisphere Amends License Agreement with Novo Nordisk; 03/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Citing significant progress on a cure for diabetes, Novo Nordisk beefs up its stem cell pipeline with new collaborations $NOVO; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA approves inclusion of data on cardiovascular outcomes and severe hypoglycaemia in the Tresiba® label; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – FOLLOWING INTERACTIONS WITH FDA, NOVO NORDISK HAS WITHDRAWN APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DATA FROM SWITCH TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Reduction of the share capital

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 91.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 118,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 247,290 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.97M, up from 129,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 996,592 shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has declined 30.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES

Among 11 analysts covering Federated Investors (NYSE:FII), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Federated Investors had 52 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $24 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 5. Jefferies maintained Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) rating on Wednesday, June 28. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $2600 target. The stock of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 6 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FII in report on Friday, August 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, January 29. Wood maintained the shares of FII in report on Thursday, September 3 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, December 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $434,852 activity. 3,719 Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) shares with value of $92,768 were sold by Uhlman Paul A. Van Meter Stephen had sold 902 shares worth $22,649. Another trade for 1,415 shares valued at $35,454 was sold by Germain Peter J. 10,099 shares valued at $251,317 were sold by FISHER JOHN B on Friday, November 2. On Friday, November 2 the insider Novak Richard A sold $27,699.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold FII shares while 91 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 76.99 million shares or 0.25% less from 77.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 1,125 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Advisory Ser holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Schroder Inv Grp Incorporated invested in 2.48 million shares. Amer Century Companies reported 25,818 shares. Sprott Inc stated it has 245,000 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.02% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 23,011 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 1.39 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. S&T Bankshares Pa holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 370,728 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 107,800 shares. 676,773 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De. Guggenheim Cap holds 24,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundation Res accumulated 1.07% or 229,766 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $385.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 18,300 shares to 176,582 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,767 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Among 16 analysts covering Novo Nordisk (ADR) (NYSE:NVO), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Novo Nordisk (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, October 19 by Jyske Bank. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, December 1 to “Overweight”. As per Friday, September 9, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, October 28 by Bank of America. Bank of America upgraded the shares of NVO in report on Wednesday, September 6 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, October 31, the company rating was downgraded by DNB Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, December 29. The stock of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Friday, August 28.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $44.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 3,500 shares to 116,600 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,285 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).