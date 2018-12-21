Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 25.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 29,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.21M, down from 115,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 1,361 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Psychemedics Corp (PMD) by 11.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 32,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,278 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69M, down from 281,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Psychemedics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 35,806 shares traded or 219.81% up from the average. Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) has declined 24.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PMD News: 07/03/2018 Psychemedics 4Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics Announces 1Q Record Revenues and Dividend Increase of 20%; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in Psychemedics; 02/05/2018 – Psychemedics Corporation Announces New Vice President, Sales and Marketing; 22/04/2018 – DJ Psychemedics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMD); 24/04/2018 – PSYCHEMEDICS CORP PMD.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics 1Q EPS 23c

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $610.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 86,200 shares to 87,818 shares, valued at $18.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 21. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 31 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, October 19. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 21. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 31 by Canaccord Genuity. Cowen & Co maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, September 21 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. Lewnes Ann also sold $746,558 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Ricks David A bought $19,607 worth of stock or 75 shares. Another trade for 10,500 shares valued at $2.73M was made by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for December 13, 2018 : ADBE, COST, GTIM, CHKE – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Upbeat Sentiment On Retail Wanes After Trump Comments On Trade – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe’s Position In The Software Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QQQ, ADBE, AVGO, PYPL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,876 are held by Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability Corp. Forte Ltd Llc Adv holds 3.5% or 36,046 shares. Brighton Jones Llc holds 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 8,227 shares. 865,646 were reported by Axa. Profund Advsrs Ltd accumulated 45,779 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 2,100 were accumulated by Mairs Pwr. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi reported 93,820 shares. Tiger Management owns 124,378 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3,118 shares. The California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 37.49M shares. Private Asset Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,450 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance reported 0.26% stake. Westpac Corp holds 0% or 96,959 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 0 investors sold PMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.92 million shares or 3.02% more from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William Il owns 0.01% invested in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) for 106,733 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 19,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Inv owns 81,277 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 24,917 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 17,026 shares or 0% of the stock. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 255,284 shares. New York-based Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Deprince Race Zollo has 0.12% invested in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) for 288,147 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt invested in 0.44% or 64,986 shares. 900 are held by Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 11,550 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Connors Investor Ser owns 12,902 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Rbf Cap Llc stated it has 0.18% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $121,611 activity.