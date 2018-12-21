Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 11.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 1,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,206 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03M, down from 12,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 29,563 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 54.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 21,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,271 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $552,000, down from 40,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16B market cap company. The stock increased 6.23% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 10.69M shares traded or 71.20% up from the average. Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 6.65% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bristol John W And Ny, New York-based fund reported 262,244 shares. Signature Inv Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1,354 shares. S&Co Inc accumulated 0.13% or 4,173 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 0.37% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cleararc Incorporated reported 12,664 shares. M Secs owns 950 shares. First Personal Service has invested 0.17% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New England And Retirement Gru accumulated 3,017 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De invested in 74,893 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Reliant Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 11,215 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Management Limited Co owns 1,257 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schwab Charles Mngmt reported 0.34% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, CRM, ADBE – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Johnson & Johnson, Costco and Adobe – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Is Like a Broken Record – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLB, ADBE, ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GQRE) by 78,277 shares to 235,152 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 31,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA).

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich on Friday, December 11 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wunderlich on Friday, March 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 3. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities on Wednesday, October 14 to “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $92 target in Wednesday, March 9 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Dougherty & Company on Thursday, January 14. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 16. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, January 10.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. On Thursday, November 1 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $2.94 million. $2.73 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20. 75 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $19,607 were bought by Ricks David A.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $200.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 8,186 shares to 26,295 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 181,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 59 investors sold NEM shares while 174 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 429.40 million shares or 0.19% less from 430.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Creative Planning owns 9,659 shares. Davenport & holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 7,468 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ledyard Bankshares has 0% invested in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Brighton Jones Lc accumulated 7,410 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 9,000 are owned by Gabelli & Advisers. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.08% or 280,940 shares. Verition Fund holds 55,664 shares. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Numerixs Technology has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 51,392 shares or 0.52% of the stock. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest has invested 0.05% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation has 0.16% invested in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 603,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 90,334 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Among 25 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 97 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by IBC with “Outperform” on Friday, July 24. Citigroup initiated Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Tuesday, August 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $44 target. As per Monday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 13, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, May 11. On Monday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 18 by Standpoint Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 13. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Howard Weil on Monday, August 31. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 23 sales for $2.24 million activity. On Thursday, November 1 the insider Goldberg Gary J sold $126,040. $41,100 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares were sold by Palmer Thomas Ronald. Shares for $90,600 were sold by Dorward-King Elaine J on Monday, October 1. On Thursday, November 1 MacGowan William N sold $157,207 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 5,000 shares. $150,185 worth of stock was sold by Lawson Scott P on Monday, October 1. On Monday, July 2 the insider Gottesfeld Stephen P sold $130,622.

Analysts await Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NEM’s profit will be $149.14M for 30.44 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Mining Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Fired Up For A Stronger 2018 Production – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Mining (NEM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Mining: A Shelter From The Storm? – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2018. More interesting news about Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Prefers Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) Over Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Not Too Late to Buy Gold in Case the Market Totally Crashes – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 07, 2018.