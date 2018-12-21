Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum (ANW) by 5.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 312,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 5.97 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.54 million, up from 5.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Aegean Marine Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.0054 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6554. About shares traded. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ANW News: 02/05/2018 – Aegean Marine Petroleum: Appoints Tyler Baron, Raymond Bartoszek and Donald Moore to Bd; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Management Buys 1.1% Position in Aegean Marine; 04/05/2018 – B. Riley Financial Buys New 3.4% Position in Aegean Marine; 28/03/2018 – GREECE’S AEGEAN TO ORDER 42 AIRBUS A320: VASSILAKIS; 14/05/2018 – Fiam LLC Exits Position in Aegean Marine; 02/05/2018 – Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. Reaches Settlement Agreement with RBM Holdings LLC to Dismiss Shareholder Litigation and A; 07/03/2018 – AEGEAN MARINE 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C; 12/04/2018 – Greek airline Aegean’s passenger traffic up 12 pct in first quarter; 29/03/2018 – Cincinnati Enq: Airbus order: Deal with Greece’s Aegean Airlines worth up to $5B; 07/03/2018 – AEGEAN MARINE 4Q LOSS/SHR 70C

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 0.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 59 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 23,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.93 billion, down from 24,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $104.27. About 9.49M shares traded or 34.15% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

Among 5 analysts covering Aegean Marine Petrol (NYSE:ANW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Aegean Marine Petrol had 16 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Sunday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of ANW in report on Friday, June 2 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 21 the stock rating was initiated by Sidoti with “Buy”. The stock of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 11 by Clarksons Platou. Clarkson Capital downgraded the shares of ANW in report on Thursday, May 25 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, November 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, September 18. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Thursday, August 20. Jefferies maintained Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, December 18.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 earnings per share, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59B for 10.86 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $289.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 138,883 shares to 220,995 shares, valued at $6.01 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniti Group by 100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK).