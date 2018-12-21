Sun Valley Gold Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 150.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 290,984 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.95M, up from 115,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Valley Gold Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.76% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 2.85M shares traded or 60.22% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,483 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.53 million, up from 36,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 28.72 million shares traded or 102.16% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil and Its 4% Dividend Yield? – The Motley Fool” published on November 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Here’s The Thing About Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Market Selloff – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 416,484 shares. Moreover, Adirondack has 1.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 257,889 are held by Victory Capital. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.76% or 166,570 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc reported 625 shares. Df Dent & Company owns 25,576 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 25,899 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Whitnell And stated it has 1.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South Street Ltd Liability Company holds 9,253 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 2,358 are held by Marshall And Sullivan Wa. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Co holds 106,161 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 24. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, December 11 report. As per Thursday, June 2, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Sell” rating by Tudor Pickering on Tuesday, January 26. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $80 target in Monday, February 5 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, March 8. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce” on Tuesday, November 7.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Shares for $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr. Shares for $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A. $1.26M worth of stock was sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. Verity John R also sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11. On Tuesday, December 4 Rosenthal David S sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,562 shares. Schleckser Robert N also sold $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Is Agnico Buying Soltoro? – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2015, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Charting a fragile recovery attempt, S&P 500 digests initial technical progress – MarketWatch” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agnico Eagle Mines: This Is Impressive – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2017. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Could There Be More Merger Action in the Worldâ€™s Gold Fields? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Gold Stocks With Earnings That Surprised the Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 17, 2017.

Among 17 analysts covering Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Agnico-Eagle Mines had 55 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Monday, August 24 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 13 by Desjardins Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 26 by HSBC. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) rating on Tuesday, April 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $4900 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 19 by TD Securities. On Friday, October 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AEM in report on Monday, July 30 to “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) on Wednesday, June 28 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Sun Valley Gold Llc, which manages about $547.54 million and $988.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 75,000 shares to 633,449 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.