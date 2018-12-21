Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom (JWN) by 38.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $617,000, down from 16,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 1.14M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – The financial terms of the two deals weren’t disclosed by Nordstrom; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Compensation Committee Approves Salary and Bonus for Three Co-Presidents and Others; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Slides as Sales Miss Curbs Department-Store Optimism; 13/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Men’s Store Is A Cut Above Department Store Competitors, But Will Shoppers Show Up? — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejected an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom is partnering with sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom says takeover talks with founding family are over; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR

Akanthos Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akanthos Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.83M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akanthos Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 1.60 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 3.10% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Take Rain Check On Nordstrom After ‘Eh’ Q3 Report (NYSE:JWN) – Benzinga” on November 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Raytheon, S&P Global, Teledyne Technologies, Nordstrom, Charles River Laboratories International, and US Silica â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Fashion scrubs maker Jaanuu raises $15 million – L.A. Biz” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Holiday Sales Checks Show HDD Increases For Household Names (JWN) (WMT) (TGT) – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom: On The Sidelines For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), 9 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Nordstrom Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Friday, October 23. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 12 by Telsey Advisory Group. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Monday, October 12. As per Tuesday, January 5, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, September 14. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, November 13 report.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7,403 shares to 12,747 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded by 40,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $32.86 million activity. NORDSTROM PETER E sold 118,161 shares worth $6.29 million. On Monday, September 10 the insider Worzel Ken sold $4.99M. Another trade for 8,795 shares valued at $549,693 was sold by SARI ROBERT. 127,251 shares were sold by NORDSTROM BLAKE W, worth $7.83 million on Thursday, September 20. On Friday, July 6 the insider NORDSTROM ERIK B sold $6.38M. On Monday, September 10 Deputy Christine sold $759,745 worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 11,534 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pettee invested 0.44% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 1,897 shares. World Asset Management has 9,414 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 11,625 are held by Atria Investments Limited Liability. Blackrock has 9.87M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank stated it has 4,510 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 1,365 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 10,491 shares. Amer International Gru Inc Inc owns 56,328 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv accumulated 59,599 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Spark Invest Limited Co owns 0.61% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 179,600 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 5,443 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bartlett Ltd Liability Company reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 64,812 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 22.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.2 per share. JWN’s profit will be $245.97M for 7.74 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CLR shares while 116 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 4.97% less from 82.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 594,736 shares. 572,410 are held by Raymond James &. Southport Mngmt Limited Com reported 7,500 shares stake. Asset Strategies holds 9,265 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 0.13% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 74,656 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc owns 160,671 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 48,572 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 15,541 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 600,650 shares. Century stated it has 339,404 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 83,000 were reported by Viking Fund Management Ltd. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,335 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust reported 71,219 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,203 shares. Commerce National Bank holds 0% or 5,659 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $335,000 activity.

Among 46 analysts covering Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), 33 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Continental Resources Inc. had 200 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $92 target in Thursday, August 16 report. As per Tuesday, December 15, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, November 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Monday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $60.0 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CLR in report on Monday, November 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, April 22 by SunTrust. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Friday, September 15 with “Hold” rating.