Albion Financial Group decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 26.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group sold 8,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01 million, down from 31,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 10.02 million shares traded or 84.38% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 41.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,411 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20 million, up from 34,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 1.36M shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has declined 4.88% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $446,092 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by CHANDLER – III DAN M., worth $158,375 on Thursday, August 9. Another trade for 2,095 shares valued at $137,872 was made by WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW on Monday, September 10.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Global Consortium, Inc. has received approval from FINRA for change the Name and Ticker effective tomorrow – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Single-asset Aspen REIT postpones $34 million Reg A+ IPO – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “48 MW McGinness Hills Phase 3 Geothermal Power Plant in Nevada Begins Commercial Operation, Increasing Complex Capacity to 138 MW – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Global risk rout tempered by Wall Street recovery – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BIV) by 7,876 shares to 24,900 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Investment Grade Corp (LQD) by 37,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,968 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Dow Jonesselect Div (DVY).

Among 21 analysts covering Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Regency Centers Corporation had 74 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) rating on Monday, January 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $78 target. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 5. On Sunday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72 target in Monday, March 19 report. On Thursday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) on Tuesday, January 3 to “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, August 17 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, January 9. The stock of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 7 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $74 target in Friday, September 14 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold REG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 162.11 million shares or 7.05% more from 151.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 322,640 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 233,605 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 41,524 shares in its portfolio. Hbk LP holds 62,713 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 17,311 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 3,112 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 33,580 shares. Bp Public Limited holds 0.04% or 20,000 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 76,732 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 107 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. Sei Invs Co holds 289,115 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 56,140 were accumulated by Cipher Cap L P. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Company reported 150,000 shares stake.

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 21. Goldman Sachs maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Wednesday, May 16. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 26 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, March 21 by Bernstein. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Consumer Edge given on Tuesday, September 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6200 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, December 1.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04M and $739.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Ultrashort by 79,596 shares to 88,026 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Energy Sel Sectr (XLE) by 5,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Limited Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 467,202 shares. Mairs holds 1.45% or 2.91 million shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Jarislowsky Fraser, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 7,571 shares. Moreover, Argent has 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1,870 are held by Lenox Wealth Management. Ameritas Incorporated invested in 10,997 shares or 0.02% of the stock. St Johns Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 420 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 35,545 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp accumulated 10,926 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.13% or 36,524 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 800 shares. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Company has 5,424 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 586,628 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is General Mills’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for General Mills, Hess, Roku, Spectrum Brands, Texas Pacific Land Trust, and Workday â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills Offers An Attractive Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.