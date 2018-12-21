Among 5 analysts covering ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. ASML Holding had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by FBR Capital. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $215 target in Thursday, July 19 report. Santander upgraded ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) on Wednesday, October 31 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 16 by BlueFin Research. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 23. See ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) latest ratings:

Algert Global Llc increased Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) stake by 21.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Algert Global Llc acquired 30,990 shares as Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)’s stock declined 20.66%. The Algert Global Llc holds 175,936 shares with $3.59M value, up from 144,946 last quarter. Par Pacific Holdings Inc now has $638.14M valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 584,236 shares traded or 124.05% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has declined 19.53% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $63.76 billion. The firm offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. It has a 21.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions.

The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $148.45. About 1.79 million shares traded or 108.64% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 6.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers