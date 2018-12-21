All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 17.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 17,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.07 million, down from 100,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $156.47. About 3.06 million shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 88.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 15,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,886 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $76,000, down from 16,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 15.03M shares traded or 32.91% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $293.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,030 shares to 4,185 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Beaty Anne L. had sold 529 shares worth $15,759 on Monday, December 10. $93,680 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) was sold by Pope Lawrence J on Tuesday, December 11.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 11. As per Wednesday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 26 by HSBC. FBR Capital maintained the shares of HAL in report on Monday, January 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 23. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 11 with “Strong Buy”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $61 target in Friday, July 28 report.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.97 million for 16.83 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 25,967 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 86,625 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability owns 40,667 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.01% or 8,665 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc stated it has 1,298 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Heritage Wealth holds 99 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 11,172 shares. 78,071 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Elm Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arvest Bancorp Division holds 8,111 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 38,185 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 145,421 shares in its portfolio.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 12 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, July 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 14 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 2 by Macquarie Research. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. TH Capital downgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Friday, July 29 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Brean Capital on Friday, April 29 to “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, August 3 with “Outperform” rating. Daiwa Securities upgraded the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, April 9 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35 million for 21.26 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.