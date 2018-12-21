Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 120.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,233 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $723,000, up from 2,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 16.61 million shares traded or 77.87% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 84.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 25,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,562 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $156.83. About 48,334 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brookstone Cap Management has invested 0.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 552,584 shares. Cap Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 14.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.55 million shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). One Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.53% or 37,596 shares. Maple holds 77,955 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 12,928 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 149,496 shares. Bowen Hanes Company holds 2.53% or 254,505 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regal Advsr Lc reported 23,553 shares. First Bankshares & Tru Of Newtown holds 3.14% or 52,430 shares in its portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 917 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 127,397 are owned by Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corp.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.27 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 11. The company was maintained on Friday, December 14 by DA Davidson. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, October 12 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Credit Suisse. Macquarie Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, August 11. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. Cowen & Co maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 27. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $125 target. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Monday, February 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Millennium Ltd has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 983,132 shares. 28,972 were accumulated by Maryland Cap Mngmt. Ami Invest Management has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% or 6,540 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main Savings Bank holds 21,541 shares. Salient Tru Lta holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 170,600 shares. Capital Guardian Tru reported 35,591 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 99,060 shares. Moreover, Mcrae Mgmt has 1.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 80,088 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 602,247 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id accumulated 29,250 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Factory Mutual owns 1.09M shares. Lagoda Invest Lp invested in 0.42% or 7,350 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. 3,643 shares valued at $536,638 were sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, December 13. 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. Gorsky Alex also sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. Duato Joaquin had sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77 million. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, December 3.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Alembic downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, July 21 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 18 by Leerink Swann. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, September 25, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 2 with “Buy”.