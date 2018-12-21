Alps Advisors Has Raised By $1.85 Million Its Rockwell Automat (ROK) Stake; Multi Color Has 1.04 Sentiment

Alps Advisors Inc increased Rockwell Automat (ROK) stake by 313.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc acquired 9,913 shares as Rockwell Automat (ROK)’s stock declined 13.28%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 13,075 shares with $2.45M value, up from 3,162 last quarter. Rockwell Automat now has $17.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $148.14. About 1.77 million shares traded or 60.43% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 16.70% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

Multi Color Corp (LABL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.07, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 52 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 50 cut down and sold their stakes in Multi Color Corp. The funds in our database now have: 14.56 million shares, up from 14.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Multi Color Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 41 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold ROK shares while 212 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 81.37 million shares or 5.20% less from 85.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maple Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,097 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,203 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Boston Advsr Lc accumulated 6,510 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hengehold Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Pettee Inc reported 5,356 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Cls Invests Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 25 shares. Orrstown Financial Services reported 0.12% stake. Valley Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ledyard Financial Bank holds 13,592 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Llc holds 0.08% or 2,969 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% or 14,800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 28,249 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 83,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 9 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley reinitiated the shares of ROK in report on Tuesday, August 21 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) rating on Thursday, August 30. UBS has “Buy” rating and $205 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 8 by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of ROK in report on Monday, October 15 to “Underperform” rating.

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) stake by 596,604 shares to 1.31M valued at $45.34 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 1.16M shares and now owns 2.13 million shares. Coca (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $9.66 million activity. Another trade for 5,533 shares valued at $1.04M was made by CRANDALL THEODORE D on Tuesday, July 31. Murphy Robert B also sold $75,321 worth of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) on Monday, December 3. DORGAN DAVID M had sold 844 shares worth $148,707. Schmitt Susan had sold 4,500 shares worth $787,596 on Friday, August 24. NOSBUSCH KEITH D had sold 8,024 shares worth $1.41 million on Monday, December 3. 1,400 shares were sold by Etzel Steven W., worth $262,752. Another trade for 6,375 shares valued at $1.12 million was made by Kulaszewicz Frank C on Tuesday, December 4.

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions. The company has market cap of $680.15 million. The firm offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; shrink sleeve labels; cut and stack glue-applied labels comprising peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films; and promotional products, such as scratch-off coupons, static-clings, and tags. It has a 7.96 P/E ratio. It also provides graphic and pre-press services; and various print methods consisting of flexographic, lithographic, rotogravure, letterpress, and digital services.

The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 227,103 shares traded or 87.37% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) has declined 49.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Multi-Color Corporation for 80,075 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc owns 2.87 million shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 174,150 shares. The California-based Ami Asset Management Corp has invested 0.96% in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 924,343 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.52 million activity.