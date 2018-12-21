Altarock Partners Llc decreased its stake in O’reilly Auto Parts (ORLY) by 5.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altarock Partners Llc sold 19,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.93 million, down from 333,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altarock Partners Llc who had been investing in O’reilly Auto Parts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $330.57. About 1.23M shares traded or 74.17% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Entergy (ETR) by 17.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 50,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 336,570 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.31 million, up from 285,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Entergy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.74. About 2.24M shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 6.51% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 29/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 69% FROM 37% FRIDAY: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 29/03/2018 – Entergy Corporation Releases 2017 Integrated Report; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Entergy And Subs Outlooks To Stable; Rtgs Afrmd

Among 17 analysts covering Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Entergy Corporation had 80 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 14 with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80.0 target in Sunday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, April 13. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 2 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, December 13. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 12 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $74 target in Monday, September 21 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Monday, February 26 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, June 20 report.

More important recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy declares $0.91 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up – Yahoo News”, Investorplace.com published: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy: A Reliable Performer Investing Sluggishly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold ETR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 154.90 million shares or 1.53% less from 157.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.14M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 356,700 shares. Dupont Corporation owns 76,596 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 359,044 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a Us-based fund reported 294 shares. Adage Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.23M shares. First LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Monetary Grp Incorporated accumulated 500 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 32,535 shares. Wealthfront stated it has 19,785 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Veritable Lp accumulated 3,644 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Landscape Mgmt holds 3,935 shares. Paloma Company has invested 0.04% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Market (VWO) by 9,086 shares to 240,860 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 49,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,376 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $19.40 million activity. 10,300 shares were sold by May Phillip R Jr, worth $911,700 on Tuesday, December 4. On Tuesday, November 20 Rainer Sallie T sold $173,220 worth of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 2,000 shares. FISACKERLY HALEY also sold $227,970 worth of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) shares. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $18,571 worth of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Wednesday, November 21. 2,000 shares were sold by VINCI DONALD W, worth $178,000 on Tuesday, December 4. Brown Marcus V sold 3,600 shares worth $308,304.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39M for 22.04 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 92 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 21, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. Jefferies maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Thursday, February 8 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, December 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, June 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Monday, April 16 to “Hold”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, February 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, January 18.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $30.23 million activity. 19,250 shares were sold by OREILLY LAWRENCE P, worth $5.47 million. OREILLY DAVID E had sold 77,496 shares worth $22.02 million on Wednesday, June 20. Shares for $1.53M were sold by KRAUS SCOTT E. 5,000 shares valued at $1.65M were sold by WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY on Tuesday, August 21. On Friday, November 9 LAURO JEFFREY ALAN sold $4.40M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 12,526 shares. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $132,513 was made by MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND on Thursday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.07% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Nippon Life Investors Americas, New York-based fund reported 6,720 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt holds 0.97% or 5,830 shares. Moreover, Smith Moore has 0.18% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Gradient Invests Limited Company reported 604 shares. Amer International Grp reported 39,432 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.04% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 167,418 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Lp owns 50,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.94% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bbva Compass Financial Bank accumulated 1,267 shares. Barr E S has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 0.05% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 10,362 shares. Abrams Cap Mgmt LP reported 8.11% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.03% or 146,426 shares. Skytop Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.7% stake.