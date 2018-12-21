Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 15.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 180,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $124.31M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 360,398 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 15,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,450 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.92M, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 7.78M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $983.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,300 shares to 163,350 shares, valued at $22.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,650 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.45% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 6,819 shares. Reaves W H Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 16,050 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 33,376 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company owns 102,082 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Lynch And Assocs In invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Duncker Streett Communications Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,825 shares. Wealthfront Corporation holds 0.05% or 78,903 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,018 shares. Spinnaker accumulated 0.11% or 18,612 shares. Maverick Cap Limited accumulated 0.07% or 86,830 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa reported 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). South State holds 0.23% or 37,676 shares. Jones Cos Lllp holds 12,186 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $184,966 activity.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $357,150 activity. On Wednesday, June 27 TEAGUE L PAUL sold $104,104 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 1,040 shares. 320 shares were bought by STEWART LISA A, worth $26,897. $104,768 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares were sold by SULLIVAN MICHAEL J/CO.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $52.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 141,363 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $149.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 187,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Put).

