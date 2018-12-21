United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 78.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,761 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $414,000, down from 12,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $125.99. About 10.84M shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 259.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,313 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $885,000, up from 2,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 5.65 million shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express Company (AXP) CEO Stephen Squeri Presents at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows American Express, Ryanair, Chubb, CNA Financial, Danaher, and Randgold Resources Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express -1.0% after Buckingham downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks That Are Still Too Risky for Comfort – Investorplace.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim sees good Q4 for payments firms on healthy holiday spend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $215.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 7,959 shares to 127,583 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. GORDON MARC D sold 25,948 shares worth $2.80 million. On Thursday, November 1 Squeri Stephen J sold $1.30 million worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 12,500 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Duncker Streett And Com Inc holds 0.14% or 5,616 shares. Howland Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,531 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Legacy Private Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,416 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt holds 29,784 shares. Check Mngmt Inc Ca holds 577,814 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mufg Americas reported 171,337 shares stake. House Ltd holds 0.1% or 8,625 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.38% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 22,011 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.97% or 11,007 shares. Moors And Cabot has 12,225 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 8,687 shares. 56,600 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advisors.

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Friday, October 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, February 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 17 by Janney Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 19. As per Monday, January 25, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 12 by J.P. Morgan. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of AXP in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 25.40 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Company stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kbc Group Nv reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fagan Assocs stated it has 48,740 shares. Sandler Mgmt holds 531,286 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc owns 274,098 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Lc has invested 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Icon Advisers Inc reported 121,210 shares stake. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 12,360 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 689,468 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx owns 1.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 30,805 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 1,676 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nadler Fincl Group Inc holds 1,717 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com invested 0.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crestwood Gp Lc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 212,186 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ranking The Payment Technology And Services Providers – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Things People Are Doing Less Often: Paying by Check, and Wearing Suits – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Lockheed/Boeing Futuristic Helicopter Prototype Is Delayed Again – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V For Victory – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541 worth of stock or 2,252 shares.